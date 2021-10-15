CLO Breakfast Club

The Key to Enterprise Agility: A Culture of Learning

Event date: November 30, 2022

Add to Calendar

This Breakfast Club is sponsored by:

Session Speakers:

Ruth Steyn
Vice President, Program Strategy
2U/edX
Read More
Sonia Malik
Global Program Lead - Education and Workforce Development
IBM
Read More
Marian Cook
Head Managing Instructor
2U
Read More

Agile companies can react faster, adapt more rapidly to meet the evolving demands of the business landscape and leverage new ideas for a competitive edge, resulting in increased innovation. A recent Deloitte study found that companies with a continuous learning culture are more than 46 percent more likely to be first to market, 36 percent more productive and 92 percent more likely to innovate. Further, these organizations tend to be 30 percent more likely to be market leaders in their industries for an extended period. They also succeed in creating cultures where people are empowered through technology to evolve, adapt and drive change more effectively. Join CLO for this conversation among leaders in learning and higher education as they explore why a culture of learning is the key to unlocking the agility that companies need in times of change and volatility.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk: Unlock Enterprise Agility: The Power of Learning Science 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Audience-Polling 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST