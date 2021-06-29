Full Speed Ahead: Winning the Race for Top Talent

Session Speaker:

In the midst of The Great Resignation and widening skill gaps, the war for talent in 2022 is real. As companies struggle to recruit job-ready employees with the required technical skills, they are being forced to rethink and streamline their hiring initiatives to ensure they get ahead in the race for top talent. But how are organizations working to bridge these rapidly expanding skill gaps and build a diverse, job ready, talent pipeline at scale? Join this conversation that will delve into what today’s learning leaders are doing to solve these challenges and future-proof their workforce.