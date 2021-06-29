CLO Breakfast Club

Full Speed Ahead: Winning the Race for Top Talent

Event date: August 10, 2022

This Breakfast Club is sponsored by:

Session Speaker:

Valerie Egan
Director of Learning & Development and HR Business Partner
Girl Scouts of USA
Read More

In the midst of The Great Resignation and widening skill gaps, the war for talent in 2022 is real. As companies struggle to recruit job-ready employees with the required technical skills, they are being forced to rethink and streamline their hiring initiatives to ensure they get ahead in the race for top talent. But how are organizations working to bridge these rapidly expanding skill gaps and build a diverse, job ready, talent pipeline at scale? Join this conversation that will delve into what today’s learning leaders are doing to solve these challenges and future-proof their workforce.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FASTtalk + Q&A 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Audience-Polling 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST